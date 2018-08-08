How to Prepare for Wildfire Smoke

A tornado caused widespread damage in the town of Eureka, Kansas on Tuesday night. A few injuries were reported from the storm. Drone footage the next day shows the damage from the air. (June 27, 2018)
Members of the Lummi Nation conducted a practice run near Lummi Island on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, to procure sockeye for J50, a starving member of a critically endangered clan of orcas. www.childrenofthesettingsunproductions. org
A Richland man is charged in Benton County District Court with abusing a 25-year-old man who has cerebral palsy and cannot walk, see or speak. The man had been the patient’s caregiver for 10 years when he was caught on security cameras in the home.
In this gut-busting footage, a herd of cows were caught on a sheriff's office helicopter video camera helping police corral a Florida car theft suspect who was running through a pasture in Seminole County.
Avery Price, 10-year-old Tennessee boy, was filmed holding himself up with his wheelchair to stand for the national anthem. The video went viral across the web, with hundreds of people saying it was an inspirational and patriotic show of support.