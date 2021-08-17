Smoke drifting back into Tri-Cities area. Air quality alert issued

The Tri-Cities’ break from smoky air was brief.

After enjoying a day when air quality was rated as good to moderate on Monday, the smoke drifted back in on Tuesday.

Between 7 and 8 a.m. Tuesday the air quality rating shifted from “good” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

The Benton Clean Air Agency issued an air quality alert Tuesday morning.

Air quality could further deteriorate at times this week as the wind shifts from the southwest to the north, pushing smoke down from fires in British Columbia, according to information from the Benton Clean Air Agency and the Washington state Department of Ecology.

However, the state forecast said there was some uncertainty whether smoke later in the week would remain aloft or drop low enough in the Tri-Cities area to affect the air that people breathe.

The Benton Clean Air Agency warned that seniors, children and those with chronic health conditions such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or a history of of stroke, are more sensitive to smoke.

They should remain indoors when the air is smoky and everyone else should at least reduce their outdoor activities, including running, bicycling, physical labor and playing sports, said the Benton Clean Air Agency.

A cold front is bringing cooler temperatures to Washington state. The cooling started Tuesday when a high of just 77 degrees was forecast for the Tri-Cities.

Highs in the 80s are forecast for the remainder of the week through the weekend, with the high Monday possibly dropping into the high 70s.

For firefighters the cold front will mean gusty winds that could fan flames, but they also could be helped by some rain on the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains in Washington and in British Columbia.