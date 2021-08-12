Tri-Cities air quality drops sharply to unhealthy level. No relief for days

Air quality in the Tri-Cities deteriorated from a rating of good to a level considered unhealthy for all people Thursday and was getting worse, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology.

Most air monitoring stations east of the Washington Cascade range were reporting air quality that was unhealthy for all or unhealthy for sensitive groups by mid morning Thursday due to fire smoke.

In Sunnyside, the air quality was rated as very healthy.

The National Weather Service as issued an air quality alert for the Tri-Cities area, along with much of central and southeast Washington through 10 a.m. Monday.

The Tri-Cities also is under an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Saturday. On Wednesday the high reported at the Pasco airport at 5:30 p.m. was 106. Highs Thursday through Saturday are forecast to be has hot as 104 to 105.

Normal average daily highs for the Tri-Cities in August are about 90.

Overnight temperatures will provide little relief from the heat until Monday night.

Lows are forecast in the 70s, with the temperature not expected to drop below 76 on Saturday night, the warmest forecast in the coming nights.

Smoky air precautions

The current air pollution from smoke can cause burning eyes, a runny nose and aggravate chronic illnesses, said the Benton Clean Air Agency.

As air worsens, more people may have breathing problems.

Courtesy Washington state Department of Ecology

Everyone should stay indoors as much as possible and even healthy people should not plan to run, bike or play sports outside while the air quality is rated as unhealthy, according to the agency.

Windows should be closed, when possible, to keep indoor air clean. Air conditioners should be set to “recirculation.”

Masks rated N96 or N100 offer some protection from air pollution, the agency said. However, cloth masks meant to protect against COVID-19 are not effective against smoke particles.