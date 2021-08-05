Weather News

Thunderstorms, gusting wind possible in Tri-Cities. Red flag fire warning issued

A red flag fire warning is issued for the Tri-Cities area as a new storm system moves into the region.

Possible thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast for the Tri-Cities area through Thursday night. Little rain is expected and vegetation is parched by drought rated as extreme by the U.S. Drought Monitor, increasing the fire risk.

The chance of thunderstorms is 30% from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the worst of the storm expected to be just to the east of the Tri-Cities.

In the Tri-Cities, winds could gust to 21 mph during the day Thursday, increasing slightly after dark.

The storm will increase the risk of fires in the Blue Mountains in the Umatilla National Forest, where the Green Ridge, Lick Creek and Elbow Creek fires continue to burn.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Green Ridge Fire, the closest to the Tri-Cities, is only 15% contained at 12,260 acres and is spreading mostly in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness in Columbia County.

It was started by lightning on July 7 and may not be contained until early October. Fire crews with more than 300 people are assigned to the fire.

The air quality in the Tri-Cities had improved to a rating of of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Wednesday and Thursday morning, with more improvement expected Thursday afternoon as the wind clears smoke from the air.

smoke columbia park.jpg
The sun casts a fiery glow on the Columbia River in Kennewick through the smoke from distant forest fires. Courtesy Lorie Cannard

Ozone also has been an air quality issue in recent days, but cooler temperatures should keep pollution from baking in the sun and turning to ozone that is unhealthy to breathe.

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

The high for Thursday is forecast in the high 90s in the Tri-Cities Thursday, dropping into the high 80s Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Sunday should be the coolest day of the week with a high of 81, well below the normal average high for August in the Tri-Cities of about 90.

The cooler weather won’t last. By next Wednesday, the high is forecast to be back in the upper 90s.

Annette Cary
Senior staff writer Annette Cary covers Hanford, energy, the environment, science and health for the Tri-City Herald. She’s been a news reporter for more than 30 years in the Pacific Northwest.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service