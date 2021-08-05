Thunderstorms, gusting wind possible in Tri-Cities. Red flag fire warning issued

A red flag fire warning is issued for the Tri-Cities area as a new storm system moves into the region.

Possible thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast for the Tri-Cities area through Thursday night. Little rain is expected and vegetation is parched by drought rated as extreme by the U.S. Drought Monitor, increasing the fire risk.

The chance of thunderstorms is 30% from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the worst of the storm expected to be just to the east of the Tri-Cities.

In the Tri-Cities, winds could gust to 21 mph during the day Thursday, increasing slightly after dark.

The storm will increase the risk of fires in the Blue Mountains in the Umatilla National Forest, where the Green Ridge, Lick Creek and Elbow Creek fires continue to burn.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Green Ridge Fire, the closest to the Tri-Cities, is only 15% contained at 12,260 acres and is spreading mostly in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness in Columbia County.

It was started by lightning on July 7 and may not be contained until early October. Fire crews with more than 300 people are assigned to the fire.

The air quality in the Tri-Cities had improved to a rating of of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Wednesday and Thursday morning, with more improvement expected Thursday afternoon as the wind clears smoke from the air.

The sun casts a fiery glow on the Columbia River in Kennewick through the smoke from distant forest fires. Courtesy Lorie Cannard

Ozone also has been an air quality issue in recent days, but cooler temperatures should keep pollution from baking in the sun and turning to ozone that is unhealthy to breathe.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The high for Thursday is forecast in the high 90s in the Tri-Cities Thursday, dropping into the high 80s Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Sunday should be the coolest day of the week with a high of 81, well below the normal average high for August in the Tri-Cities of about 90.

The cooler weather won’t last. By next Wednesday, the high is forecast to be back in the upper 90s.