Tri-Cities air deteriorates to ‘very unhealthy.’ Excessive heat watch issued

The air quality in the Tri-Cities has continued to worsen, falling to a rating of “very unhealthy” for the first time this year, with the same high level of pollution continuing into Monday.

The National Weather Service is predicting that smoke in the Tri-Cities will persist through Wednesday due to the Green Ridge Fire in the Umatilla National Forest.

However, Monday was expected to be the smokiest of those days, with smoke starting to dissipate some Monday night, said Matthew Callihan, weather service meteorologist.

The weather service also has issued an excessive heat watch alert for Tuesday and Wednesday in the Tri-Cities.

The high was forecast to be 100 on Monday, 103 on Tuesday and 101 on Wednesday.

But it is the lack of cooling at night that triggered the excessive heat watch, Callihan said.

Monday night the low was expected to be just below 70, climbing into the mid to low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Air quality precautions

Everyone will need to take precautions while air quality is rate as “very unhealthy,” according to guidance from the Washington state Department of Ecology.

You should stay indoors, do only light activities and keep the windows closed if possible, according to the Department of Ecology rating system recommendations..

If you do go outdoors, wear an N-95 or N-100 face mask. Cloth masks designed to protect against COVID-19 do not protect against smoke.

People with asthma, lung or heart disease or who have had a stroke should check with their health care provider for advice about leaving the area, according to Ecology recommendations.

Anyone with shortness of breath, wheezing, chest pain, heart palpitations, extreme fatigue or difficulty moving or speaking should call their health care provider or 911.

Air monitors in Mesa in Franklin County and in Dayton showed enough smoke for a “very unhealthy” rating.

Weather forecast

The Tri-Cities could get some rain Wednesday night or Thursday along with cooler weather. A 30% chance is forecast by the weather service.

High temperatures could cool to 88 on Thursday and then be in the low to mid 80s through Sunday.

Most of Eastern Washington, including the Tri-Cities area, is now in “exceptional drought,” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Courtesy U.S. Drought Monitor

The rain is welcome in the Tri-Cities as it, along with most of Eastern Washington, is now rated as being in “exceptional drought” by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

It is the worst rating given by the agency.

However, storm systems later in the week in the Northwest could make firefighting more difficult.

Fire outlook

Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday in Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and the west slopes of the Washington Cascade Mountains, according to AccuWeather.

Another storm system around the weekend could move in from the Pacific Ocean.

“While this wet weather will be good for the fires in British Columbia, gusty winds and a lack of moisture could spell more trouble for the firefighting efforts elsewhere,” said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson.

A dozen large fires were burning in Washington on Monday, according to the InciWeb Incident Information System.

The Green Ridge Fire in the Blue Mountains east of Walla Walla had burned 10,770 timber-covered acres as of Monday and remained at 15% contained.

It is not expected to be contained until October, according to the InciWeb Incident Information System.

The Green Ridge Fire is burning in the Blue Mountains of the Umatilla National Forest. Courtesy Interagency Incident Management