Air quality alert issued for Tri-Cities. Smoke from Oregon wildfires could increase

Air quality in the Tri-Cities area could deteriorate over the next several days as smoke is blown north from fires burning in Oregon.

The Benton Clean Air Agency has issued an air quality alert.

Forecasts for smoke in Eastern Washington into early next week vary, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology’s posting on the Washington Smoke Blog.

But there is a possibility that the air quality could deteriorate to a level rated unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, seniors and people with heart and respiratory illnesses.

The worst day for the Tri-Cities area could be Monday, according to the Department of Ecology forecast.

Storm systems are forecast for the Northwest, including a slight chance of thunderstorms Saturday night in the Tri-Cities, followed by rain Sunday.

Rain is expected in the North Cascades mountain range late in the weekend, which could help firefighters there.

But there is also concern that lightning and winds later next week could add to the fire danger in Oregon, according to AccuWeather.

If the air quality deteriorates in the Tri-Cities, people sensitive to smoke, including seniors and children, should stay indoors, if possible. Others should limit outdoor physical activity like running and bicycling, says the Benton Clean Air Agency.

Windows should be closed, when possible, to keep indoor air clean. Air conditioners should be set to “recirculation.”

Masks rated N96 or N100 offer some protection from air pollution, the agency said.