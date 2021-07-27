Thunderstorms possible in Tri-Cities. Then comes the scorching heat

Jon Dean took this photo in south Richland of a lightning strike in 2017. Thunderstorms are possible Tuesday July 27 in the Tri-Cities. File

Thunderstorms are possible in the Tri-Cities Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

It forecasts a 30% chance of thunderstorms, decreasing to 20% after dark until 11 p.m.

Any storms should be accompanied by rain showers, decreasing the risk for wild fires.

Wednesday the hot weather will return, with the high in the Tri-Cities reaching 99, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will be in the 100s for thee days starting Thursday, with a high of 103 forecast Thursday and 105 Friday.

Saturday should be the hottest day of the heatwave with a Tri-Cities high of 106, according to the weather service.

But the Weather Channel forecast predicts that the hottest day of the heatwave will be Friday, with a high of 109 at the Tri-Cities Airport.

The normal average high for the Tri-Cities in July is about 90.

Starting Sunday temperatures should cool some, with highs forecast in the mid 90s.