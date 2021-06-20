Tri-Cities to sizzle on Monday, with even hotter temperatures to follow

The Tri-Cities will be under a heat advisory from noon to 9 p.m. Monday Tri-City Herald file

The Tri-Cities area will be under a heat advisory on Monday, with even hotter weather forecast for the end of the week.

The high could reach 107 degrees in Pasco on Saturday, according to the early forecast of the National Weather Service.

On Monday a high of 99 is forecast, dropping to 95 to 97 degrees for Tuesday through Thursday.

By Friday the high could be back in the triple digits, before hitting 107 on Saturday.

The weather service issued a heat advisory for noon to 9 p.m. Monday for much of the Mid-Columbia.

It advised people to drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun and check on elderly friends and relatives.

Those working outside should try to schedule any strenuous activities for early morning or evening and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothes.

Hot temperatures are forecast this week Washington and Oregon. Courtesy National Weather Service

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in the shade or in air-conditioned rooms.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to the shade, and 911 should be called if heat stroke is suspected.