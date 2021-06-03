What’s next for Tri-Cities after record busting June heat wave?

The Tri-Cities will get some relief from record-setting heat this weekend, but not before a dangerous day for wildfires.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for Friday as winds are expected to kick up.

Wind speeds are expected to build from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, with peak gusts of up to 30 mph. Sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph are forecast for late Friday evening.

The wind, combined with low humidity, could cause any wildfire to spread quickly.

Saturday could be windier, with sustained speeds of 18 to 23 mph and gusts up to 36 mph in the afternoon in the Tri-Cities.

But humidity should be higher to decrease fire danger some, according to the weather service.

Benton County Fire Marshal Clark Posey has increased the fire danger rating to “high” for Thursday through June 19.

Wildfires are likely and will be difficult to control, according to the Benton County announcement.

No residential burning is permitted, with the exception of a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring.

Weather record set

The forecast for Thursday calls for weather that is still unseasonably hot, but could be almost 15 degrees cooler than Wednesday, the hottest day this week in the Tri-Cities and a record breaker.

Bikers take a break on a bench in Leslie Groves park in Richland during the heat wave this week. Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

The high recorded at the Tri-Cities Airport reached 93 on Monday, 98 on Tuesday and 104 on Wednesday, according to the weather service.

The previous highs on record for Wednesday, June 2, were 103 degrees 1986 in Kennewick, 99 in 2007 in Pasco and 101 in 1957 in Richland, according to weather service records.

Thursday a high of 98 was forecast, dropping to 90 degrees on Friday.

Significantly cooler weather is forecast for the weekend through Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.