Hottest days of the year coming to Tri-Cities. But not for long

A worker uses a fully extended boom lift under Thursday’s sunny skies to reach upper attachment points while completing a safety net replacement project for the driving range at the Columbia Park Golf Tri-Plex in Kennewick. The sunny and warm conditions are expected to continue into early next week, according to the National Weather Service forecast. The high temperature is predicted to climb each day until peaking on Sunday at 91 degrees. Tri-City Herald

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day of the year in the Tri-Cities.

Friday will be sunny and warm during the day and mostly clear at night. Daytime highs will be near 86, predicts the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be even warmer, near 88, before climbing into the low 90s on Sunday, according to the forecast.

Monday’s highs also will be near 90 before winds move in and cool things down into the low 70s by Wednesday.