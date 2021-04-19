Freeze warning issued for Tri-Cities on the heels of unusually warm weekend

Highs reached an unseasonably warm 87 degrees Sunday at the Tri-Cities Airport, but now the Mid-Columbia is looking at a freeze warning.

Clear skies and lighter winds will mean temperatures fall below freezing in most of the Mid-Columbia on Tuesday morning until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The Tri-Cities area should escape the worst of the cold, with lows most likely 34 degrees, but possibly a few degrees lower.

Tender plants should be protected, says the weather service.

The Washington State University AgWeatherNet told orchard owners that some fruit trees may need protection.

Gusty northerly winds early Monday morning downed some power lines in north Richland, leading to a power outage that was expected to last all day in the mostly industrial area, according to the city of Richland.

The Tri-Cities area reported a peak gust of 46 mph at the Pasco airport and gusts of 37 mph at the Richland airport at about midnight. Blowing dust also was reported.

Highs on Monday were forecast to be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Sunday, with a high of 68 forecast for the airport in Pasco.

The 87 degrees recorded at Pasco on Sunday, while unusually warm, was not a record breaker. The temperature reached 95 degrees in Pasco on April 18, 1910.

Normal highs are about 67 in the Tri-Cities in mid April and normal lows are about 41 degrees.

Temperatures should warm through the week, returning the high to the low 70s on Tuesday and the mid 70s for Wednesday through Friday.