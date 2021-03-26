High winds, blowing dust to pound Tri-Cities region. Visibility could be near zero

Plan to get outdoors on Saturday rather than Sunday as strong winds and blowing dust are forecast to close out the Tri-Cities weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch from 2 to 9 p.m. Sunday for most of the Mid-Columbia and areas northeast.

Gusts of up to 46 mph are forecast in the Tri-Cities Sunday evening, with stronger blasts possible in some rural areas. Gusts up to 60 mph are forecast in Eastern Washington and Oregon.

The wind will be strong enough to blow down trees and power lines in parts of the region, according to the weather service.

In the Tri-Cities sustained wind speeds of 19 to 24 mph are forecast Sunday afternoon, increasing to 24 to 30 mph after dark.

Blowing dust could reduce visibility to near zero in some parts of Eastern Washington after 3 p.m. Sunday, the weather service said.

Roads that could be affected include Highway 395 from Connell to Ritzville.

Other areas where travelers could see blowing dust include Interstate 90 from George to Ritzville; Interstate 82 from Yakima to Ellensburg; and Highway 195 from Spokane to Pullman.

A 20% chance of rain is forecast late Sunday night, with possible minimal snow in the Mid-Columbia at elevations above 800 feet. Much of the Tri-Cities is at about 400 feet.

Saturday should be a pleasant spring day with daytime highs near 67 and sunny skies for the Tri-Cities.

But the cold front forecast to move through the Mid-Columbia Sunday will drop temperatures for the start of the workweek.

A high of 58 is forecast for Monday, with a high of 60 for Tuesday.

Temperatures could drop to freezing Monday night in the Tri-Cities and below freezing in parts of Franklin and Benton counties, according to the weather service.

By Thursday warm and mostly sunny weather is back in the forecast. The high that day in the Tri-Cities could be 73.