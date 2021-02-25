Windstorm to blast Tri-Cities and cause ‘treacherous travel’ on Snoqualmie Pass

More windy weather is forecast for the Tri-Cities, as a storm system brings strong winds to the Northwest and snow to the Cascade and Blue mountains.

All of the Mid-Columbia is under a wind advisory until 9 p.m. Friday.

Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 is under a winter storm warning for heavy snow through 10 p.m. Friday.

In the Tri-Cities a southwest wind is forecast to build to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon with gusts as high as 34 mph.

“Be sure to secure loose objects outdoors and exercise caution while driving on highways, especially for high profile vehicles,” says the National Weather Service.

Gusts up to 34 mph are forecast Thursday night through Friday in the Tri-Cities, with gusts as strong as 55 mph in parts of the Mid-Columbia.

A 20% chance of rain is forecast Friday through 10 p.m. in the Tri-Cities.

But the forecast is promising for spending the weekend outdoors in the Tri-Cities, with temperatures that should be above normal for the Tri-Cities for February.

Highs could be as warm as 55 degrees on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday.

Travel alerts

Tri-Cities travelers heading to the west side of Washington may want to wait until Saturday.

“Another round of treacherous travel is in store along Interstate 90’s Snoqualmie Pass, where around a foot of fresh snowfall is expected through Friday,” said Renee Duff, an AccuWeather meteorologist.

“Motorists with plans to travel over the mountain pass should expect chain requirements to be in place due to snow-covered roadways as well as possible closures,” she said.

Driving will be made more difficult by blowing snow with gusts up to 28 mph forecast on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of snow will drop to 20% on Saturday, followed by a 30% chance of rain and snow on Sunday.

Travelers heading east from the Tri-Cities on Interstate 84 through the Blue Mountains also should be prepared for snow and wind.

A winter storm warning is issued through 10 a.m. Saturday.

An estimated 3 to 7 inches of new snow could accumulate on Friday and again on Friday night at Meacham, Ore., on I-84, according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of up to 29 mph are forecast.