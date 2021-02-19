Pasco schools close all classes Friday. Other icy road closures and delays

A snowman with a punk-style hairdo sits in the front yard of a home on the corner of South Young Place and West Fourth Avenue in Kennewick. Tri-City Herald

Pasco School District closed all remote and in-person learning Friday, Jan. 19, because of the hazardous driving conditions on icy roadways.

Other Tri-Cities schools were on time, with some outlying districts planning 2-hour delayed starts.

The Paterson School District in south Benton County closed for in-person instruction.

COVID testing

The free drive-through community test site at Columbia Basin College off Argent Street in Pasco will open at 10 a.m. due to safety concerns related to weather conditions, said the Benton Franklin Health District.

The site normally opens every day at 8:30 a.m. The site will still close at 4 p.m. as usual.

Individuals can preregister their arrival time at www.wacovid19.org/tricitiestesting. More COVID-19 local testing options are listed on the Health District website at https://covid19.bfhd.wa.gov.

Forecast

At least partly sunny skies are forecast through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will be warming, speeding the snow melt.

Highs in the Tri-Cities should be about 42 on Friday, 45 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.

By Monday, the high could be as warm as 57, which is about 10 degrees above the average high for a normal February.

Lows should climb above freezing starting Saturday night and remain there at least through Tuesday night. The low Sunday night could be 44.