Freezing rain may follow snow in the Tri-Cities overnight

Roads in the Tri-Cities area might be very slick for the Friday morning commute after possible freezing rain overnight.

The National Weather Service said snow was likely after 4 p.m. Friday, possibly mixed with freezing rain until 7 p.m.

After 7 p.m., there’s a 70% chance of rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain.

Less than a half inch of new snow was expected Friday evening and little or no ice accumulation was expected for the morning.

At least partly sunny skies are forecast from Friday through the middle of next week.

Temperatures will be warming, speeding the snow melt.

Highs in the Tri-Cities should be about 42 on Friday, 45 on Saturday and 49 on Sunday.

By Monday, the high could be as warm as 57, which is about 10 degrees above the average high for a normal February.

Lows should climb above freezing starting Saturday night and remain there at least through Tuesday night. The low Sunday night could be 44 degrees.

More snow is forecast for the Cascade Mountains in Washington state.

Although a winter weather advisory at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90 ended Friday, more snow is expected through Saturday. Up to 5 inches of snow are forecast for Saturday.