Tri-Cities isn’t done with snow yet. And NW travelers should be prepared too

The National Weather Service has increased its prediction for the chance of snow Thursday evening in the Tri-Cities to 40%.

But temperatures may not warm as quickly as earlier forecast.

Thursday morning could start with some slick roads for commuters as they hit patches of freezing fog.

In the afternoon snow could start to fall in the Tri-Cities, but chances are just 30% until after dark.

Then snow is more likely, according to the weather service forecast. But less than an inch of new accumulation is expected.

A slight chance of rain and snow is forecast after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Temperatures should not only be near normal for February by Saturday, but above normal early next week.

The weather service has changed its forecast to expect highs to climb into the 40s on Friday and Saturday — 44 on Friday and 45 on Saturday — and then hit 50 on Sunday.

On Monday, temperatures could reach 56.

Lows should be just below freezing Thursday and Friday night and then gradually warming to as high as 43 Sunday night.

High temperatures normally average about 48 in February in the Tri-Cities and lows about 30.

The relatively gradual increase in temperatures should help lessen pooling of melted snow on roadways and flooding.

Jennifer King jking@tricityherald.com

Travelers should continue to expect snow on Interstate 90 in the Cascade Mountains and Interstate 84 in the Blue Mountains.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for both I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass in Washington and I-84 at Meacham, Ore., from 10 a.m. Thursday to 1 p.m. Friday.

As much as 8 inches of new snow could fall Thursday night at Snoqualmie Pass and 4 inches at Meacham.