Snow to hit Tri-Cities in 2 waves. Get ready for sledding — and shoveling

The Tri-Cities area could have the snowiest days of this winter between now and Tuesday.

It could mean opportunities for building snowmen, snowball fights, sledding — and shoveling snow.

A 30 to 50% chance of snow is forecast Thursday and Thursday night, with about 2 inches of snow accumulation likely, according to the National Weather Service

Wind gusts as high as 22 mph could cause blowing snow, causing deeper drifts.

Then a second storm system is forecast to bring more snowfall for the Presidents Day weekend.

But meteorologists with the National Weather Service say they remain uncertain about the total amount of snow possible for Saturday through Monday.

A 60% to 70% chance of snow is forecast Saturday, with most snow falling between 5 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Total accumulation of 1 to 3 inches before daylight and maybe another 1 to 3 inches after sunrise is forecast.

Sunday the chance of snow is 30%, increasing to 50% Sunday night, with more snow possible on Washington’s Birthday through midafternoon.

Warming temperatures could change precipitation to a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday night.

An Arctic blast of cold air moving down from Canada will drop highs to the mid 20s in the Tri-Cities Friday through Sunday, with lows in the teens Thursday night through Saturday night.

Saturday should be the coldest day of the week with a high of 24 and a low that night of 15 degrees in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.