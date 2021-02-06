Tri-Cities wind to get worse Saturday afternoon, with more wind forecast Sunday

Wind gusts of up to 47 mph are forecast in the Tri-Cities Saturday afternoon, with a breezy Sunday to follow.

A wind advisory was issued for most of southeast Washington until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Sustained wind speeds of 28 to 33 mph were forecast for Saturday afternoon, dropping to 22 mph with 31 mph gusts overnight.

Downed power lines and tree limbs are possible, said the National Weather Service.

The Washington State Department of Transportation restricted mobile home traffic on Interstate 82 from near Prosser to the Oregon state line starting about 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

On Sunday sustained west winds of 16 mph are forecast for the Tri-Cities with gusts of up to 25 mph.