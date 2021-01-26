More snow possible for Tri-Cities. And winter weather advisory for Snoqualmie

Snow could fall in the Tri-Cities for a second time this week, says the National Weather Service.

It forecasts a 50% chance of snow Tuesday night starting after 10 p.m., possibly mixing with rain after 1 a.m.

Less than half an inch of new snow is expected to accumulate.

The chance of precipitation will drop to 30% Wednesday morning. Rain is more likely than snow, except at higher elevations near the Tri-Cities, say forecasters.

The high Wednesday is forecast at about 43 degrees, with highs as warm as 48 degrees by Sunday.

Travelers on Interstate 90 across Washington’s Cascade Mountains should be prepared for snow through the weekend at Snoqualmie Pass.

A winter weather advisory is in effect Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon.

However, new snow accumulation at the pass should be light at least until the weekend, with heavier snow forecast to the south through Wednesday.