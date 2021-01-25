Tri-Cities school closures and delays because of snow

Some Tri-Cities school districts canceled or delayed the start of Monday classes as more snow continued falling.

Pasco schools are closed for the day for in-person and online classes.

Kennewick and Richland schools are on time.

Kennewick middle school students start back in classrooms Monday. Richland’s sixth-graders return on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says the snow is expected to decline during the day but remain mostly cloudy and warm up to near 37.

Some patchy freezing fog is forecast for after midnight until about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Rain and possibly snow could return Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning at higher elevations.

School districts:

Pasco School District: Closed for in person and online classes

Paterson schools: 2 Hours Late

Calvary Christian School: Closed

Kingspoint Christian School: Closed but it’s a remote learning day.

Benton Franklin Head Start: All Sunset Ridge Duration classes and morning classes and MLK morning classes are canceled due to snowy road conditions in Pasco. All other locations are on schedule.

Christ the King Parish/School: 2 Hours Late.

This story will be updated.