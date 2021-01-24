Tri-Cities might wake up to snow Monday

Snow could fall Sunday night in the Tri-Cities, says the National Weather Service.

The chance of snow Sunday afternoon was just 20%, but chances will increase to 50% overnight, the weather service said.

Snow is most likely between 4 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Less than half an inch is expected to accumulate.

More snow is possible Tuesday night, with a 30% chance in the forecast.

Highs in the 30s are predicted Sunday through Tuesday, with overnight lows below freezing.

Highs should warm to the 40s from Wednesday through the weekend, with lows just below freezing, according to the weather service.

Travelers across Washington state also can expect snow in the Cascade Mountains on Sunday.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches was forecast both Sunday during the day and again overnight at Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90.