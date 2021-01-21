Snowfall dusts Tri-Cities region. Will it stick around?

Heavy moist snow was falling Thursday morning around the Tri-Cities.

But temperatures hovering at or above freezing prevented the snow from sticking to most roads and highways around region.

Total daytime snow accumulation was expected at less than a half inch at elevations of 800 feet and higher.

A slight chance of rain and snow were forecast for Thursday night with the snow level lowering to 400 feet after midnight, said the National Weather Service.

Friday is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 41 and overnight lows around 23.

A slight chance of snow returns to the forecast on Sunday, said the weather service.

Foggy conditions and falling snow reduced visibility conditions for drivers headed toward Oregon on Interstate 82 early Thursday south of Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

In Oregon, Interstate 84’s eastbound lanes were closed Thursday morning in Baker City because of truck crashes on the snowy and icy highway.