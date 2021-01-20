Snow possible in Tri-Cities. But you’re not likely to need a shovel

Snow might fall in the Tri-Cities on Thursday or Friday, but not enough for sledding or building snowmen.

Less than a half an inch is possible in the Tri-Cities area.

Precipitation could fall as rain instead on Thursday, with a high of 39 degrees forecast by the National Weather Service.

It forecasts a 40% chance of precipitation Thursday, with rain or snow possible as early as midnight.

A 20% chance of snow is forecast for Friday morning.

Snow is most likely on the hills of the Tri-Cities area. A snow level of 700 feet is forecast and the lower areas of the Tri-Cities are at an elevation of about 400 feet.

A slight chance of snow in the Tri-Cities also is forecast for Sunday.

Snow also is expected Thursday on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass in Western Washington, and Thursday and Friday on Interstate 84 east of Cabbage Hill in Oregon, but an inch or less is expected to accumulate each day.