It’s snowing! Flurries arrive in Tri-Cities in time for Christmas

Snow arrived Christmas afternoon in the Tri-Cities area.

But it won’t stick around long. Little or no ice accumulation is expected, said the National Weather Service.

It should turn to rain overnight and into Saturday morning, making driving slippery.

Sunday’s forecast is expected to be partly sunny with a high near 37 and light winds.

Patchy freezing fog is forecast for Monday and Tuesday mornings.

More snow is expected above 1,400 feet, rising to 1,900 feet after midnight on Wednesday.

Highs should be in the 30s in the Tri-Cities through early next week and nighttime lows in the 20s.