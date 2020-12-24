Snow is back in the Christmas forecast. Wintery mix to make roads slick

Christmas night may be best spent at home, given possibly treacherous road conditions in the Tri-Cities area.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 50% chance of a wintery mix of snow and freezing rain from dusk to 10 p.m. on Christmas.

Later in the night more rain, snow or freezing rain is possible.

An inch of new snow accumulation is possible.

Saturday the chance of rain and snow drops to 30%, with any precipitation most likely before 10 a.m.

More rain or snow at higher elevations is possible again Wednesday in the Tri-Cities.

Highs should be in the 30s in the Tri-Cities through early next week and lows in the 20s.