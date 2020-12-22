White Christmas in Tri-Cities? Here’s the forecast for town and travelers

It’s looking like a brown Christmas this year for the Tri-Cities.

But travelers over Washington and Oregon mountain passes should be prepared for snow.

The historical probability that the Tri-Cities will have a white Christmas is 25 to 50%, according to Accuweather.

But this doesn’t look like one of those years that Tri-Citians will wake up to snow.

No significant chance of precipitation is forecast for Tuesday through the coming weekend.

Christmas is expected to be cold and mostly cloudy in the Tri-Cities. The high may be only a few degrees above freezing.

Travelers heading from the Tri-Cities to the Seattle area, can expect dry weather Tuesday through Thursday after a possible three to seven inches of snow Monday night on Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass.

Snow could be back on Christmas day, with a 30% chance of snow forecast for the I-90 pass and possible snow on Saturday.

The forecast for those heading east from the Tri-Cities through the Blue Mountains is similar.

After snow Monday night, roads should be generally clear of new snow until Christmas and the day after.

The weather service warned that snow Christmas night and Saturday could be heavy at times on Interstate 84 at Meacham, Ore.

Travelers heading north to Spokane from the Tri-Cities are unlikely to see fresh snow.