Freezing fog, air stagnation blanket Tri-Cities

Hungry birds flock to a frost-covered tree Friday morning at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick to eat the berries still hanging on the leafless branches.

The National Weather Service forecast says the Mid-Columbia can expect another morning of patchy freezing fog Saturday then mostly cloudy conditions Sunday with a high in the mid-30’s.

An air stagnation advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Lower Columbia Basin.

Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.