Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

Freezing fog, air stagnation blanket Tri-Cities

Hungry birds flock to a frost-covered tree Friday morning at Highlands Grange Park in Kennewick to eat the berries still hanging on the leafless branches.

The National Weather Service forecast says the Mid-Columbia can expect another morning of patchy freezing fog Saturday then mostly cloudy conditions Sunday with a high in the mid-30’s.

An air stagnation advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Lower Columbia Basin.

Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.

Bob Brawdy
Bob Brawdy is Herald photographer and videographer dedicated to telling the stories of Tri-Citians through his images and videos. He’s worked for the Herald for more than 35 years, starting as an aspiring photographer when he was still in high school.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service