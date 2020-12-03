Freezing fog frosts Tri-Cities, sending cars sliding

A dusting of freezing fog sent cars sliding around the Tri-Cities on Thursday morning.

Freezing overnight temperatures created the wintery scenes around the Mid-Columbia region. One wreck on Interstate 82 south of Kennewick sent the driver, Breana A. Dates, 26, of Kennewick, to the hospital after her Ford pickup flipped about 5:30 a.m., said the Washington State Patrol.

The National Weather Service is forecasting early morning patchy freezing fog until about 10 a.m. the rest of the weekend.

High temperatures are forecast for the mid-30s, with nighttime lows in the mid-20s.