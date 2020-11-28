Tri-City Herald Logo
Freezing fog could make Tri-Cities morning commutes slippery all week

By Tri-City Herald staff

Get ready for some slippery morning driving this week.

Patches of freezing fog are forecast all week in the Tri-Cities region as overnight temperatures fall.

The National Weather Service says Sunday will be mostly sunny with daytime highs near 41 and light winds.

On Monday, winds will increase by the afternoon to 18 to 23 mph, with some gusts up to 33.

Then, patchy freezing fog is expected to roll in after 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, with lows around 30 degrees.

Daytime highs all week will hover in the low 40s to high 30s, then dip at night into the high 20s.

