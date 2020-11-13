Travel Alert: 18 inches of new snow tangles Snoqualmie travel. Oregon’s I-84 also partly closed

At least 18 inches of new snow fell on Snoqualmie Pass, making driving treacherous and closing the Interstate 90 off and on overnight.

And in Oregon, part of Interstate 84 was closed at LaGrande on Friday morning and it’s unclear when it will reopen.

Tri-Cities travelers hoping to drive to Seattle or into Oregon should be prepared for snow, ice and road closures, said officials.

Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass just started moving again Friday morning after several spin-outs and jackknifed semis shut down I-90, the Washington state Department of Transportation said.

Chains are required in both directions on the pass, and the snowstorm is expected to last for the rest of the day. The storm is causing white out conditions in some spots.

Several trucks slid off Interstate 84 in Oregon closing the eastbound lanes near LaGrande. Oregon Department of Transportation

The eastbound lanes of I-84 in Oregon are closed at LaGrande after snow and ice sent several trucks off the road near North Powder. It’s expected to remain closed until the weather improves. Westbound lanes remain open, according to Trip Check.

In the Tri-Cities, wind gusts as high as 39 mph are possible Friday and Friday night. And more rain is predicted but in light amounts, said the National Weather Service.

The weekend will be less windy and the chance of rain decreasing.

