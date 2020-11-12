Snowstorm to dump on I-90 and Snoqualmie. More wind and rain for Tri-Cities

Thinking about a holiday shopping trip across the mountains? Think again.

Travel across the Cascade Mountains to the west side of the state could be treacherous through the rest of the work week and possibly the weekend.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Interstate 90 at Snoqualmie Pass from Thursday afternoon until early Saturday morning by the National Weather Service.

It forecasts 10 to 16 inches of snow Thursday night, with precipitation possible including both rain and snow on Friday.

Friday night another 5 to 9 inches of snow could accumulate, with 3 to 5 inches more on Saturday.

Lighter snowfall is forecast for the Blue Mountains with 2 to 4 inches Thursday night and 1 to 2 inches on Friday on Interstate 84 at Meacham.

The same storm system will bring rain and wind to the Tri-Cities. A 50% chance of rain is forecast Thursday night, increasing to 60% on Friday.

Rainfall could total a tenth to a quarter of an inch on Friday.

Gusts of up to 26 mph are forecast for the Tri-Cities on Friday, increasing to 43 mph Friday night. Saturday also will be windy with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the weather service.