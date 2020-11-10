Traffic Alert: Snow shuts down I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass

Both directions of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass have closed because icy and snowy conditions are causing crashes.

The Washington state Department of Transportation said the closure is near milepost 34 near North Bend to the west and at milepost 106 near Ellensburg to the east.

Several vehicles have slid off the road or into other vehicles, said WSDOT.

The estimated time to reopen the roadway is unknown.

Check back for updates.