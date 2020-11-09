Snowflakes possible in Tri-Cities region as temperatures dip

More rain mixed with some possible snow was expected Monday night and early Tuesday as temperatures slipped below freezing overnight in the Tri-Cities region.

But skies were expected to clear by daybreak when southwest winds with gusts up to 24 mph hit the area, said the National Weather Service in Pendleton.

A 30 percent chance of rain was forecast starting at 7 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday was expected to become increasingly cloudy through the day and warm to about 50, said the weather service.

The clouds will stick around all week with an increasing chance of rain by Thursday, Friday and even on the weekend.

Some parts of the Tri-Cities received a dusting of snow Sunday morning, but it quickly melted.

The Washington Department of Transportation said Snoqualmie Pass was bare and wet in areas but had no restrictions Monday evening.

However, 3 to 7 inches of snow was forecast overnight with another 6 to 10 inches possible Tuesday.

Snow is forecast through Saturday, with precipitation turning to a mix of rain and snow at the pass Sunday and Monday.