Bundle up for more freezing temperatures and showers

Frost is expected to be widespread Thursday night and Friday morning in the Tri-Cities before turning into a few wet days going into the weekend, says the National Weather Service.

There’s a 50%t chance of rain by late Friday morning, with showers tapering off by Saturday morning. And some of that moisture is likely to turn into snowflakes in some higher areas.





Low temperatures are expected to hit a low of 20 Saturday night.

Daytime highs are forecast for the 40s throughout the weekend. The sun will make its appearance again on Sunday, and skies around Tri-Cities region should remain mostly clear at least through mid-week with continuing daytime temperatures in the high 40s.