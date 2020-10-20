Octo-brrr! Tri-Cities overnight temps to drop below freezing this week

A high of 63 on Tuesday afternoon will be the highest temperature Tri-Citians may see for a while.

Highs during the day will drop to 42 degrees by Saturday with lows in the 40s at the beginning of the week. Temperatures will turn into a bitter cold near 23 on Sunday night, according the National Weather Service.

The first frost of the season is predicted to arrive in the early hours of Thursday with snow expected in the higher elevations surrounding the Tri-Cities.

By Thursday night, a 10 percent chance of snow is expected at 2,300 feet lowering to 1,200 feet after midnight although little to no accumulation is expected. There’s a 50 percent chance of snow in those higher elevations on Friday.

Rattlesnake Mountain sits at 3,500 feet elevation, and Badger Mountain is about 1,500 feet.

At the lower elevations in the Tri-Cities, mostly clear skies and sun will brighten the skies the last half of the week.

For those traveling to or from the Seattle area on I-90, widespread frost is expected all weekend on Snoqualmie Pass.