1st freeze of the season forecast for Tri-Cities. Snow could fall on I-90

The first freezing temperatures of the season for the Tri-Cities are forecast this week.

Lows could drop from the 50s to the 40s on Monday and Tuesday night and then to the 30s for the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The coldest night could be Saturday, with a low of 30 at the Pasco airport.

As soon as Thursday the low could hit freezing, with Friday night and Wednesday night forecast to be only a degree or two warmer.

Daytime temperatures also will be dropping through the week from highs in the 60s through Tuesday followed by highs in the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday and Saturday highs could drop into the upper 40s in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service.

A slight chance of rain is forecast on Friday and Saturday in the Tri-Cities, with the snow level dropping to 2,000 feet in the Blue Mountains.

At Snoqualmie Pass on Interstate 90, a chance of snow is forecast Friday and Saturday.

The weather service reminds Tri-Cities residents that it is time to tackle home winterization chores.

Sprinkler systems need to be blown out to prevent them from freezing and breaking pipes. Any other outdoor pipes should be protected.

It’s also time to seal window drafts to keep heating bills down.