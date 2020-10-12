55-mph wind gusts to blast Tri-Cities, as cold front blows in

Strong winds are forecast for the Tri-Cities area from 2 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, likely peaking in the evening.

Gusts up to 55 mph are forecast after dark.

Area residents can expect tumbleweeds to fly, along with trampolines and any lawn furniture not secured.

The National Weather Service so far has issued a high wind watch, which could be upgraded to a warning, as it waits for a cold front to move over the Mid-Columbia.

The weather service forecasts sustained southwest winds of 22 to 32 mph during the day increasing to 33 to 38 mph Tuesday evening and then decreasing after midnight.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More rain is possible Tuesday in the Tri-Cities, but should fall mostly in the morning.

Temperatures will be cooling, with a high as low as 39 degrees forecast Wednesday night and a high of just 61 on Thursday.