Heading over the mountains? Prepare for snow. We might even see a little in the Tri-Cities

Travelers across the Cascade and Blue mountains should be prepared for snow, says the National Weather Service.

Those staying home in the Tri-Cities for Thanksgiving week also could see some snow, but chances are slim.

At most, less than an inch will fall, according to the weather service forecast.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for both Interstate 90 as it crosses the Cascades in Washington and Interstate 84 as it crosses the Blue Mountains.

The worst of the snow was expected on Monday, with the winter weather advisories set to expire at 10 p.m.

At Snoqualmie Pass, three to seven inches of snowfall accumulation are possible Monday, according to the weather service. Blowing snow could create drifts and reduce visibility for drivers at times.

The traffic camera view early Monday morning on Snoqualmie Pass. Courtesy WSDOT via National Weather Service.

A 20- to 30-percent chance of more snow is forecast Tuesday through Wednesday.

Busiest I-90 travel times

Traffic volume for people heading west on I-90 before Thanksgiving is expected to peak at 1 p.m. Wednesday between Cle Elum and North Bend, but moderate to heavy traffic is likely throughout most of the day, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.

Travelers returning from Western Washington to the Tri-Cities over the weekend can expect congestion or stop-and-go traffic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday until they reach Cle Elum.

The traffic camera view near Meacham, Ore., on Interstate 84 early afternoon Monday. Courtesy Oregon Department of Transportation

For travelers heading east, the forecast Monday at Meacham, Ore., along I-84, calls for two to four inches of snow accumulation, with another one to two inches Monday night.

The chance of snow Tuesday night through Wednesday night is 40 percent, decreasing to 20 percent on Thanksgiving day, according to the weather service forecast.

Travelers will need to watch for remaining icy patches from melted snow.

Wind in Tri-Cities forecast

Travelers across mountain passes should be prepared for emergencies, including closures of the interstate for crashes on icy roads.

Pack warm clothing, boots and gloves, blankets, a flashlight and extra batteries, food, water, a cell phone charger, tire chains and kitty litter or sand to help with traction, says the Department of Transportation.

If you are staying in the Tri-Cities, expect a 20-percent chance of light snow showers Monday night, says the weather service. Much of the Tri-Cities is at about 400 feet elevation and the snow level is expected to drop only to as low as 500 feet.

The wind will pick up Tuesday night and Wednesday with possible gusts as high as 36 mph.

The chance of snow, rain or a mixture of both Tuesday night through Wednesday night in the Tri-Cities is 20 percent.

Thanksgiving day should be dry but cloudy, with no more precipitation forecast through the weekend.