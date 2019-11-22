It’s going to look a lot more like winter for the Thanksgiving holiday

Enjoy the the “balmy” temperatures for the next few days because the S-word is in the Tri-Cities holiday forecast.

A chance of rain and snow are expected around the Tri-Cities region, starting overnight Tuesday and into Thanksgiving Day.

National weather forecasters are calling for a 20 percent chance of rain beginning Tuesday afternoon with snow possible above 1,200 feet.

And then overnight the snow level is expected to start dropping to as low as 500 feet.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Snow is more likely, however, over Snoqualmie Pass starting Saturday night.

Forecasters say up to an inch of show is possible, according to initial forecasts.

High temperatures on the pass will be just below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday but less chance of snow.

In the Tri-Cities, a slight chance of rain and snow continues on Wednesday and Thursday. But mostly it will just be cold, frosty and foggy.

Daytime highs Wednesday may reach 38. And Thanksgiving Day could warm up to 34, according to the early forecast from the National Weather Service.

But this weekend, should be mostly sunny with a high Saturday near 47 and up to 56 on Sunday.