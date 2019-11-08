Bad air is back in the Tri-Cities. Here’s how long it could hang around

The bad air in the Tri-Cities was back Friday and an air stagnation advisory has been extended until at least noon Tuesday.

The Tri-Cities got a brief reprieve when a weak cold front moved over the Tri-Cities on Wednesday, but as predicted by the National Weather Service the improvement in air quality did not last.

Air in the Tri-Cities was again rated as “unhealthy for sensitive groups” on Friday, as was air in Sunnyside and Walla Walla.

The air stagnation advisory for the majority of Eastern Washington, which had been in effect most of the week, was scheduled to expire Friday until air quality deteriorated again.

Still air is keeping pollution trapped near the ground, without a strong enough weather system to mix the air.

A slight chance of showers is forecast for Tuesday.

Friday afternoon the air quality in the Tri-Cities was considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups” as indicated by the orange dot. Yellow indicated “moderate” and green indicated “good” air quality. Courtesy Washington state Department of Ecology

More fog is possible Saturday morning, although temperatures may be warm enough to prevent it from freezing on sidewalks and roadways.

Highs are expected to remain the low to mid 50s in the Tri-Cities through the next work week.

Until air quality improves sensitive groups should limit time spent outdoors, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology

Sensitive people include children, people over 65, pregnant women, people who smoke, stroke survivors, people with colds and people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, asthma and other heart and lung diseases.

Healthy people may begin to have symptoms such as watery or dry eyes, headaches and throat and sinus irritation.

The Department of Ecology asks people to put off outdoor burning and to limit home heating with wood as much as possible during the air stagnation advisory.