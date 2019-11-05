No end in sight for Tri-Cities bad air. Trapped pollution not healthy for kids and seniors

The National Weather Service does not expect significant relief from polluted air anytime soon in the Tri-Cities.

The air quality in the Tri-Cities has been rated as “unhealthy for sensitive people,” including children and the elderly, since Sunday.

It has extended its air stagnation advisory for a second time. Now it is in effect until at least noon Friday and the weather service warns that it could be longer.

Still air has trapped pollution near the ground.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A weak cold front could move through Eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon Wednesday that could help mix the air and reduce pollution near the ground.

But the improvement is expected to be temporary, with the pollution building back up, says the weather service.

Sensitive groups should limit time spent outdoors.

They include children, people over 65, pregnant women, people who smoke, stroke survivors, people with colds and people with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, asthma and other heart and lung diseases.

Healthy people may begin to have symptoms such as watery or dry eyes, headaches and throat and sinus irritation.

The Washington state Department of Ecology asks people to put off outdoor burning and to limit home heating with wood as much as possible during the air stagnation advisory.