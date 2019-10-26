Weather News
Weather record broken in Tri-Cities. Get ready for the cold next
Friday’s mild fall weather set a new daily record for warm weather in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature reached 76 degrees at the airport in Pasco, beating the old Tri-Cities record for the date of 75 set in 1945.
The Tri-Cities may not see another day with temperatures in the 70s until the spring.
A cold front moved in with Friday’s windy weather.
Highs dropped into the 50s Saturday and are forecast to be in the mid 40s Tuesday through Thursday in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service forecast.
Lows were forecast to be near freezing for the weekend, but could drop to as low as 23 on Tuesday night.
Comments