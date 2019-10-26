Weather record broken in Tri-Cities. Get ready for the cold next

Friday’s mild fall weather set a new daily record for warm weather in the Tri-Cities, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature reached 76 degrees at the airport in Pasco, beating the old Tri-Cities record for the date of 75 set in 1945.

The Tri-Cities may not see another day with temperatures in the 70s until the spring.

A cold front moved in with Friday’s windy weather.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Highs dropped into the 50s Saturday and are forecast to be in the mid 40s Tuesday through Thursday in the Tri-Cities, according to the weather service forecast.

Lows were forecast to be near freezing for the weekend, but could drop to as low as 23 on Tuesday night.