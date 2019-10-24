Winds to gust and temperatures to tumble. Watch for blowing dust and trampolines

Watch out for flying tumbleweeds and get ready for colder weather.

The National Weather Service is predicting a windy Friday with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph in the Tri-Cities region.

In town, most neighborhoods are expected to see gusts up to 32 mph.

The wind should build through the day up to sustained speeds of nearly 23 mph through the evening, according to the weather service forecast.

Because of the dry weather blowing dust is expected and drivers may have to plan for some extra time, particularly in agricultural areas.

Residents may want to flip trampolines upside down and place a weight on them, take lawn furniture and garbage cans into the garage and lower basketball hoops on free-standing poles.

The high Friday could reach the 70s, but the windy weather will be followed by much colder temperatures.

Highs are forecast to drop to the mid and then the low 50s from the weekend through at least Wednesday in the Tri-Cities.

Lows are expected to drop to around freezing starting Saturday night.