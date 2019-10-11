Cold temperature record broken this week in Tri-Cities

SHARE COPY LINK

The Tri-Cities has a new daily cold temperature record after the low fell to 22 degrees around dawn Thursday morning at the Pasco airport.

The previous record for Oct. 10 in the Tri-Cities was 25 degrees in 1985, according to National Weather Service data compiled early Friday morning.

However, Friday morning’s low of 25 degrees did not set a Tri-Cities record for the day, according to the weather service.

Normal lows for the Tri-Cities for this time in October are in the low to mid 40s.

The temperature should be warming some.

The low Friday night is forecast to still be below freezing at 31 degrees.

But as clouds role in for the weekend, lows in the low 40s are forecast, rising to as high as 49 by Wednesday night.

Highs should be about 59 degrees Friday and Saturday and back in the 60s starting Sunday.