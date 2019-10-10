Expect another really cold night in the Tri-Cities

SHARE COPY LINK

A second night of below-freezing temperatures is forecast for the Tri-Cities.

The low is expected to fall to 28 degrees Thursday night in the Tri-Cities, matching the low on Wednesday night recorded at the Pasco airport, according to the National Weather Service’s preliminary data.

But it didn’t break the cold record for the date, according to the weather service.

The low for Oct. 9 in the Tri-Cities was 24 degrees set in 1921.

Usual lows for early October in the Tri-Cities are in the low to mid-40s.

Thursday should be a little warmer during the day than Wednesday, when the high reached 56 degrees.

Thursday’s high is expected to reach 59 degrees, with some warming expected through the weekend.

The high Sunday in the Tri-Cities is expected near 64 degrees as skies become mostly cloudy.

Columbus Day should be about the same but with sunnier skies, according to the weather service.

Travelers heading west over Snoqualmie Pass and east through Oregon on Interstate 84 can expect clear roads for the weekend.

Snow fell on Snoqualmie Pass earlier this week and Interstate 84 westbound was closed from La Grande to Deadman Pass for a time Wednesday morning after snow made the roadway slippery.