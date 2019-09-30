Weather News
Freeze warning issued for Tri-Cities. Temperatures continue to drop
In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze
The Tri-Cities is under its first freeze warning of the fall for Tuesday morning.
The temperature could drop to freezing between 2 and 10 a.m. under clear skies, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Tuesday night also could see temperatures near freezing.
Normal lows for the start of October in the Tri-Cities are about 45 degrees.
The frost and freezing conditions has potential to kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the warning.
Parts of the Mid-Columbia, including just east of Walla Walla and north of Connell, already were under a freeze warning over the weekend.
Some plants, including some vegetables and tropical plants, need to move indoors during a freeze and in the winter. Others, including certain herbs, just need to be covered up, say experts.
Temperatures dropped low enough that snow covered Rattlesnake Mountain near Richland on Sunday, with the mountain remaining white Monday morning.
Cloudy skies Wednesday night are expected to end the threat of freezing weather in the Tri-Cities, at least for the next six days.
The lows Wednesday night through Saturday night should be back to normal in the mid 40s.
Highs will be near 60 Tuesday, warming to the mid 60s through Saturday, according to the weather service.
Comments