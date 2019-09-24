Much colder weekend arriving just in time for ... fall

Herald/Paul T. Erickson A squirrel pauses on the side of a tree Friday in Kennewick as it scampers about doing whatever it is that squirrels do ¤which must be urgent because they always seem to be in such a hurry to get it done. 5/21/04pte.

Fall officially started on Monday and it’s really going to feel like it this weekend.

Highs in Tri-Cities will be dropping into the 60s and possibly even the 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

The high Saturday at the Pasco airport could be as cool as 61 and possibly 59 on Sunday, according to the weather service forecast.

Lows could drop to 41 by Saturday night and 39 on Sunday night in the Tri-Cities.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Normal high temperatures for the end of September in the Tri-Cities are about 73 and lows are about 45.

A 30 percent chance of rain is predicted Friday night, increasing to 40 percent Saturday. Only a slight chance of showers is forecast for Sunday.

Those heading to the mountains to hunt or camp this weekend should be prepared for wet and cold conditions.

Highs in parts of the Blue Mountains could be in the 40s and lows in the 20s this weekend.