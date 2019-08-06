Ozone alert and heat advisory issued for Tri-Cities. And smoke is still fouling the air

Bad ozone danger: Tri-Cities invisible threat Washington state Department of Ecology has launched a campaign to warn Tri-Citians about the unusual ozone levels on hot summer days. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Washington state Department of Ecology has launched a campaign to warn Tri-Citians about the unusual ozone levels on hot summer days.

The Tri-Cities is under both a heat advisory and an ozone alert for deteriorating air quality as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits for three days in a row.

The high Monday in the Tri-Cities reached 100 degrees. Tuesday and Wednesday could be even hotter with a high of 102 forecast for Tuesday and 103 for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Only limited relief is expected overnight, with a high of 68 forecast for Tuesday night.

But cooling temperatures at the end of the week could bring the threat of lightning and thunderstorms.

Normal average highs for August are about 89 degrees and normal average lows are about 58 degrees.

Ozone alert

The weather conditions are right for ozone levels to reach a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups as the day heats up in the Tri-Cities, according to the Washington state Department of Ecology.

Typically light breezes from north of the Tri-Cities carry pollutants in the air until they dam up against the Horse Heaven Hills, trapping the pollution and baking them in the heat to create ozone.

Smoke was more of a problem than ozone Tuesday morning in the Tri-Cities, according to data from the Benton Clean Air Agency.

But if ozone levels increase as forecast, they could be unhealthy for sensitive groups. They include children, seniors and people with respiratory diseases, who should limit their time outdoors.

To reduce pollutants that combine to form ozone, Tri-City areas can take steps such as driving less on hot days and putting off mowing or using gasoline-powered equipment either until evening or until another day.

The smoke over the Tri-Cities is coming from the Williams Flat Fire in Ferry County not far from Grand Coulee Dam that started Friday from lightning strikes. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Barbecuing and gassing up vehicles on hot days also can contribute pollutants.

The smoke over the Tri-Cities is coming from the Williams Flat Fire in Ferry County not far from Grand Coulee Dam that started Friday from lightning strikes and had burned nearly 17,000 acres of brush and timber by Tuesday morning. It was just 20 percent contained.

Temperatures in the Tri-Cities should cool significantly by the weekend. The high Saturday is predicted to be 83 degrees.

But possible thunderstorms with showers will bring the relief.

The chance of a storm system with possibly lightning is 30 percent Friday night, dropping to 20 percent Saturday, according to the weather service.