Drifting smoke is making Tri-Cities air quality unhealthy for many

Here’s why you should stay indoors on smoky days -- and how to stay safe outdoors Dr. Kate Sutherland, a pulmonologist at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, Idaho explains the first four air quality indexes and precautions people should take when heavy smoke looms in the air. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Kate Sutherland, a pulmonologist at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, Idaho explains the first four air quality indexes and precautions people should take when heavy smoke looms in the air.

Smoke from the Williams Flats Fire near Grand Coulee Dam was drifting south over the Tri-Cities on Sunday afternoon.

Skies had turned hazy and the air quality in the Tri-Cities had deteriorated to a level considered unhealthy for some people by late Sunday afternoon, according to the Benton Clean Air Agency in Kennewick..

They include children, seniors, pregnant women, people who smoke and those with health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease or a history of stroke.

Those people were urged to limit their time outdoors.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The air quality also had deteriorated in Sunnyside to the west of the Tri-Cities and Ritzville to the north.

The Williams Flat Fire started Friday from lighting strikes as thunderstorms moved across the Colville Indian Reservation. Sunday afternoon it had burned nearly 10,500 acres.

Steep slopes, limited access and primitive conditions were hampering work to contain the fire. None of the fire had been contained Sunday morning.