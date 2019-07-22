Chance of lightning in Tri-Cities has firefighters watching weather

Know your thunderstorm types Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.

The Tri-Cities will be under a fire weather watch Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning because of possible thunderstorms with gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service is keeping an eye on an upper level ridge of high pressure over central Oregon and eastern Washington that could break down late Tuesday, creating lightning.

Any thunderstorms are expected to move from central Oregon northeast through the Mid-Columbia.

The weather service could upgrade the weather watch to a red flag fire warning.

The chance of a thunderstorm in the Tri-Cities is 40 percent Tuesday evening, according to the weather service forecast. Winds in the Tri-Cities could gust up to 25 mph.

Any precipitation is expected to be light, with thunderstorms moving too fast through the region to thoroughly wet vegetation and reduce the danger from wildfires spreading, said the weather service.